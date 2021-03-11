Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Las Vegas' Skye Canyon Development

In keeping with CDC guidelines, event is by appointment only.

To reserve your spot, call 702.936.3020.

Explore Skye Mesa and other Skye Canyon communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkyeCanyon.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings at Skye Canyon, one of Las Vegas' premier planned communities," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "Skye Mesa represents a great opportunity for homebuyers who have been looking to find the perfect fit at this exceptional location."

Skye Mesa at Skye Canyon

164 single-family homesites

2 single-story home collections, with a combined 6 floor plans

2 to 4 bed, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,307 square feet

Incredible included features, such as 10' ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and the Century Home Connect smart home package

Quick access to shopping, dining, freeways, Mt. Charleston , Paiute Golf Resort and more

Location:

10179 Tree Blossom Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89166

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

