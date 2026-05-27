Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Longstanding Brighton, CO Community

"Brighton Crossings has been one of Denver Metro's most established planned communities for more than two decades, and we're proud to bring almost 200 new homes to one of its final phases," said Division President Brittany Wall. "With inspired two-story floor plans across our Summit and Alpine Collections, we're giving buyers a chance to settle into a complete community with lifestyle-enhancing amenities, established schools, and the quality construction Century Communities is known for."

STYLISH NEW HOMES

Two brand-new floor plan collections (Alpine and Summit) starting from the $490s

Spacious, stylish two-story homes with open-concept layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,947 to 2,410 square feet

Private studies and lofts (per plan)

Century Home Connect® smart home package and quartz countertops included

RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES

Venture Center & Water Park : The hub of the community, the 7,000-square-foot Venture Center features a state-of-the-art fitness center, flex rooms, a catering kitchen, and Venture Water Park—featuring a shallow children's pool, a six-lane lap pool, and multiple, expansive outdoor lounging areas.



: The hub of the community, the 7,000-square-foot Venture Center features a state-of-the-art fitness center, flex rooms, a catering kitchen, and Venture Water Park—featuring a shallow children's pool, a six-lane lap pool, and multiple, expansive outdoor lounging areas. The Crossings Fitness Center: Multi-purpose fitness center with a gym, sports court, pump track and playground.



Multi-purpose fitness center with a gym, sports court, pump track and playground. Extensive Parks & Green Space: Brighton Crossings features nine parks, miles of walking paths, and the 2.5-acre Crossings Bark Dog Park. Venture Park is currently in the process of expanding with an additional 17 acres, including a soccer field, baseball field, and a nine-hole Frisbee golf course.

EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION

New homes will be just steps from Padilla Elementary, one of Brighton's newest schools, and just a quick walk from the Venture Center—making this one the best locations within Brighton Crossings.

Other Location Highlights:

Adjacent to Barr Lake State Park

Within 20 minutes of downtown Denver and just 25 minutes of DIA

Quick access to multiple highways, including I-25, E-470, I-76, I-270, and I-70

Located roughly four miles from downtown Brighton

Secluded atmosphere removed from the metro's heavier traffic, yet with close proximity to Denver via I-76 and US-85

Sales Center:

394 Colorado River Avenue

Brighton, CO 80601

303.268.8364

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Colorado, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.