Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Uplands in Puyallup, WA

Anticipated planned community debuting new model home this weekend

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce a Grand Opening event this weekend for Uplands, Puyallup's anticipated new community boasting a scenic location and resort-style amenities.

Taking place on Saturday, January 25, the event will unveil the community's brand-new Asher model—showcasing a stunning two-story layout with open-concept living spaces, a covered patio, a bonus room and more.

"We're thrilled to debut our new model home at Uplands and introduce homebuyers to everything this incredible location has to offer," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "From beautiful new homes to scenic surroundings and exceptional amenities, people are really going to fall in love with the Uplands lifestyle."

MORE ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES AT UPLANDS

Coming soon from the mid $600s

Two-story single-family homes

Up to 2,741 square feet

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 2.75 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Features include front and rear yard landscaping, luxury vinyl plank flooring, primary suites with bathrooms and walk-in closets, and spacious gourmet kitchens with center islands, quartz countertops, and under-cabinet lighting

Community amenities include a clubhouse with views of Mt. Rainier, a fitness center, a pool and spa, pickleball courts, parks, and urban trails

Scenic location in south Puyallup near Mt. Rainier and with easy access to Tacoma

Location:

13929 178th Street Court East

Puyallup, WA 98374

425.275.5332

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries.

