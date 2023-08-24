Century Communities Announces Grand Opening for Four New Communities in Henderson, NV

All communities are also now selling, with prices ranging from the mid $300s to the high $400s. In addition to a versatile selection of floor plans and locations, future residents of Cadence will enjoy resort-style amenities like a 50-acre Central Park, an amphitheater, a fitness court, pickleball courts, a six-lane lap pool, a dog park, a splash pad and more—all in a sought-after location with quick access to destinations like Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

MULTI-COMMUNITY GRAND OPENING DETAILS:

Date & Time: August 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating Locations:

Alderidge at Cadence (Townhomes): 248 Freeport View Place, Henderson, NV 89011

89011 Somerville at Cadence (Paired Homes): 802 Royal Beekman Street, Henderson, NV 89011

89011 Modena I at Cadence (Single-Family Homes): 872 Arbor Spring Street, Henderson, NV 89011

89011 Modena II at Cadence (Single-Family Homes): 866 Arbor Spring Street, Henderson, NV 89011

Details:

Tour models at each community

Get your passport stamped at all four communities for a chance to win a prize

Enjoy complimentary refreshments

Learn about available homes and savings opportunities

"We're thrilled to have area homebuyers and real estate agents come out and discover these incredible new Cadence communities, offering everything from spacious single-family homes to chic paired homes and townhomes," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "It's also a great time to explore the amazing amenities at Cadence, check out available homes, and learn how we can help you save and get into your dream home."

ABOUT THE COMMUNITIES

Alderidge at Cadence

Townhomes from the mid $300s

3 two-story floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,479 square feet

3 models for tour

248 Freeport View Place

Henderson, NV 89011

702.331.5001

www.CenturyCommunities.com/Alderidge

Somerville at Cadence

Paired homes from the high $300s

2 two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,676 square feet

2 models for tour

802 Royal Beekman Street

Henderson, NV 89011

702.331.9600

www.CenturyCommunities.com/Somerville

Modena I at Cadence

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

4 two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,114 square feet

2 models for tour

872 Arbor Springs Street

Henderson, NV 89011

702.331.5001

www.CenturyCommunities.com/ModenaI

Modena II at Cadence

Single-family homes from the high $400s

3 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,119 square feet

2 models for tour

866 Arbor Springs Street

Henderson, NV 89011

702.331.5002

www.CenturyCommunities.com/ModenaII

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

