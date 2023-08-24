Century Communities Announces Grand Opening for Four New Communities in Henderson, NV

Top 10 homebuilder to host event featuring four new communities at the resort-style Cadence planned community
HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to invite homebuyers and real estate agents to attend a multi-community Grand Opening at the popular Cadence planned community in Henderson, NV. Taking place on Saturday, August 26, the event will feature four new communities with a combined 12 floor plans and nine model homes for tour: Alderidge (townhomes), Somerville (paired homes), Modena I (single-family homes), and Modena II (single-family homes).
All communities are also now selling, with prices ranging from the mid $300s to the high $400s. In addition to a versatile selection of floor plans and locations, future residents of Cadence will enjoy resort-style amenities like a 50-acre Central Park, an amphitheater, a fitness court, pickleball courts, a six-lane lap pool, a dog park, a splash pad and more—all in a sought-after location with quick access to destinations like Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Somerville at Cadence (Paired Homes): 802 Royal Beekman Street, Henderson, NV 89011
Modena I at Cadence (Single-Family Homes): 872 Arbor Spring Street, Henderson, NV 89011
Modena II at Cadence (Single-Family Homes): 866 Arbor Spring Street, Henderson, NV 89011
Details:
Tour models at each community
Get your passport stamped at all four communities for a chance to win a prize
Enjoy complimentary refreshments
Learn about available homes and savings opportunities
"We're thrilled to have area homebuyers and real estate agents come out and discover these incredible new Cadence communities, offering everything from spacious single-family homes to chic paired homes and townhomes," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "It's also a great time to explore the amazing amenities at Cadence, check out available homes, and learn how we can help you save and get into your dream home."
ABOUT THE COMMUNITIES
Alderidge at Cadence Townhomes from the mid $300s
3 two-story floor plans
2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Up to 1,479 square feet
3 models for tour
248 Freeport View Place Henderson, NV 89011 702.331.5001
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article