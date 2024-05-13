Century Communities Reveals New Model Home in Mapleton, UT Community

Top homebuilder set to begin selling new phase of single-family homes near Provo

MAPLETON, Utah, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—revealed a new model home, featuring the company's popular Summit floor plan, at Mapleton Heights in Mapleton, UT. The unveiling comes ahead of a grand opening event, celebrating the community's release of a new phase of single-family estate homes. Slated for the second week of May, the celebration will consist of two separate events, one for homebuyers and one for real estate agents.



Offering a selection of two-story floor plans, Mapleton Heights boasts desirable features, including spacious primary suites, lofts, and multi-generational layouts. Further enhancing its desirability, the community's location provides easy access to Provo, American Fork, and major attractions like Utah Lake State Park. Salt Lake City's entertainment and employment hubs are also within commuting distance.

Model Home Summit Floor Plan | Mapleton Heights by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Mapleton, Utah

Homes, starting in the $700s, are currently available for purchase both in-person and online.

Learn more about Mapleton Heights and its new phase of homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MapletonHeights.

NEW PHASE NOW SELLING:

Mapleton Heights| Mapleton, Utah

Now selling from the $700s

3 floor plans; two-story homes

4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 3.5 bathrooms, 3- to 4-bay garages

3,968 to 5,171 square feet

Prime location only 11 miles to Provo , 15 miles from Utah Lake State Park, and 55 miles from Park City Mountain

Location:

1386 West Scrub Oak Circle

Mapleton, UT 84664

801.653.3555



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Utah.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com(opens in new window or tab).

