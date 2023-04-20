Century Communities Announces Grand Opening for New Homes Near Nashville

Now selling from the mid $400s in Spring Hill, Barton Hills to host a celebratory Grand Opening in April

SPRING HILL, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, is excited to announce that Barton Hills—now selling in Spring Hill from the mid $400s—will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 22, giving homebuyers and agents a unique opportunity to tour the community's stunning Woodruff model and explore available quick move-in homes while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Fillmore II Plan Rendering at Barton Hills | New Homes in Spring Hill, TN by Century Communities Woodruff Model Kitchen at Barton Hills | New Homes in Spring Hill, TN by Century Communities Woodruff Model Great Room at Barton Hills | New Homes in Spring Hill, TN by Century Communities Woodruff Model Study at Barton Hills | New Homes in Spring Hill, TN by Century Communities

Offering a convenient location south of downtown Nashville, Barton Hills puts shopping, dining, historical sites, and employment hubs like Spring Hill's new GM manufacturing facility within easy reach. Homebuyers can choose from a versatile selection of two-story single-family homes with generous homesites, inviting open-concept layouts, included features like quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and options like main-floor owner's suites on select homes.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BartonHills.

More About Barton Hills

Now selling from the mid $400s

256 homesites

5 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms

Up to 3,271 square feet

2-bay garages

Planned amenities such as a walking trail, beach volleyball court, and a gathering lawn with an open-air pavilion (subject to change)

100 Millbrook Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174

615.682.4234

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303.558.7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.