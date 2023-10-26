Century Communities Announces Grand Opening This Weekend in Parker, CO

Top 10 builder offering new homes with large homesites up to ½-acre in highly desirable Douglas County

PARKER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed it's now open for sales at Trails at Smoky Hill, a new community in Parker, Colorado, bringing over 130 new homes to sought-after Douglas County with floor plans from the company's popular Prestige and Floret collections. A Grand Opening celebration will be held this Saturday, October 28, featuring tours of the community's two model homes, complimentary food, and more.

The Aster plan, modeled at Trails at Smoky Hill | New Homes in Douglas County by Century Communities
The Harvard plan, modeled at Trails at Smoky Hill | New Homes in Parker, CO by Century Communities
Trails at Smoky Hill offers a mix of ranch and two-story single-family homes, boasting generous ¼ and ½-acre homesites and exceptional features like 3-bay garages on select plans, private home offices, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Multi-generational suites will also be available on select floor plans.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SmokyHill.  

More About Trails at Smoky Hill
Now selling from the mid $700s

  • Ranch and two-story homes
  • 6 floor plans with up to 3,664 square feet
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • 3-bay standard garages (optional fourth bay)
  • 10' ceilings on ranch plans
  • Rear patios standard (extended covered patios available)
  • 8' and 12' patio sliders available
  • 9' full basement standard (walkout and garden-level basements available)
  • Chef's and gourmet kitchens available
  • Studies standard
  • Open rails standard
  • Two model homes (Harvard and Aster)

Prime location in the Douglas County School District, with quick access to charming downtown Parker, miles of regional trails, the Denver Tech Center, Aurora Reservoir, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver and more.

Sales Center:
10710 Hanging Lake Place
Parker, CO 80138
303.268.2364

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

