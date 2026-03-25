Century Communities Announces Grand Openings for New Homes in Austell and McDonough, GA

Atlanta Metro communities will showcase contemporary townhome and single-family floor plans in two sought-after locations

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced it will host Grand Opening events this March for two anticipated new communities in the Atlanta Metro area: Magnolia Square (townhomes in Austell, GA) and Walker Grove (single-family homes in McDonough, GA).

Bradford Plan Exterior Rendering | New Townhomes in Austell, GA | Magnolia Square by Century Communities Bradford Plan Model Interior | New Homes in Austell, GA | Magnolia Square by Century Communities Harding Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in McDonough, GA | Walker Grove by Century Communities

"As a Cobb County resident myself, I'm excited to see Magnolia Square bring modern townhome living to a connected, walkable Austell location," said Atlanta Division President Tom Bowers. "We're also excited to continue growth in Henry County with beautiful single-family homes at Walker Grove, offering another strong new construction option to residents in McDonough."

Join the interest list for both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta.

MAGNOLIA SQUARE | AUSTELL, GA

Coming soon from the upper $300s

Grand Opening Festivities

A Grand Opening event will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring complimentary food, tours of the community's professionally designed model home—showcasing the Aster floor plan—a prize giveaway, and early-bird savings on new homes.

A preview event for local real estate agents will be held earlier in the week on Thursday, March 26.

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MagnoliaSquareGO

Community Highlights

Two-story townhomes

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and up to 2,234 square feet

HOA-covered lawncare and exterior maintenance

Spacious open-concept layouts, primary suites with walk-in closets, and private outdoor living space

LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, granite countertops, integrated smart home technology and more included

Near entertainment and recreation at Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Silver Comet Trail, and more

Close to well-rated schools

Walkable to Austell International Farmers Market

Quick access to shopping destinations like The Battery Atlanta and East West Commons Shopping Center

1/4 mile away from Floyd Road and Hurt Road

One mile from Wellstar Cobb Medical Center

Community Location:

1217 Farmers Loop Road

Austell, GA 30106

678.217.8330

WALKER GROVE | MCDONOUGH, GA

Coming soon from the mid $400s

Grand Opening Festivities

A Grand Opening event will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a local food truck, tours of the community's professionally designed model home—showcasing the Travis floor plan—a raffle giveaway, and Grand Opening savings opportunities.

A preview event for local real estate agents will be held earlier in the week on Thursday, March 26.

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WalkerGroveGO

Community Highlights

USDA financing available

Two-story, single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, and up to 3,021 square feet

Brick exteriors on three to four sides of each home

Spacious layouts with open kitchens, linear fireplaces, 36" cabinets with crown molding, main-floor luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, smart home technology and more included

Community amenities include a pool, cabana, firepit and grilling area, playground, walking trails, and a dog park

Schools within walking distance

Small-town charm with quick drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at hubs like Tanger Outlets

Convenient proximity to Atlanta and Macon

Community Location:

603 Walker Drive

McDonough, GA 30248

678.217.8330

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.