Century Communities To Host Grand Opening Events for New Homes in Canton, GA

Brookshire Manor will introduce four two-story floor plans from the mid $600s in Cherokee County, highlighted by a July 9 Agent Sneak Peek and model home debut

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July Grand Opening rollout: Brookshire Manor launch in Canton, GA includes a July 9 agent sneak peek and ribbon cutting, followed by a public Grand Opening on July 11

Brookshire Manor launch in Canton, GA includes a July 9 agent sneak peek and ribbon cutting, followed by a public Grand Opening on July 11 New single-family opportunity in Cherokee County: The community brings estate-sized homesites to Canton's Union Hill area, approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta

The community brings estate-sized homesites to Canton's Union Hill area, approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta Four two-story floor plans: Ranging from 2,987 to 3,829 square feet, with 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3 to 5.5 bathrooms

Ranging from 2,987 to 3,829 square feet, with 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3 to 5.5 bathrooms Pricing and included features: Homes start from the mid $600s and include quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, a built-in wall oven/microwave, a gas cooktop and a vented hood

Homes start from the mid $600s and include quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, a built-in wall oven/microwave, a gas cooktop and a vented hood Well-rated schools: Brookshire Manor is zoned for the Cherokee County School District, providing access to high-ranking schools like Creekview High School

CANTON, Ga., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the Company will host Grand Opening events in July for Brookshire Manor, a new single-family home community in Canton, Georgia. The celebration will include a VIP ribbon cutting and agent sneak peek on Thursday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., held in conjunction with the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce. A public Grand Opening celebration will follow on Saturday, July 11, featuring tours of the community's new Hazel model, along with complimentary food and savings opportunities.

Hazel Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Canton, GA | Brookshire Manor by Century Communities Birch Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Canton, GA | Brookshire Manor by Century Communities Brookshire Manor Aerial Site View | New Construction Homes in Canton, GA | Brookshire Manor by Century Communities

Learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BrookshireManorGO.

"Brookshire Manor gives homebuyers a distinctive opportunity to own a spacious new home on an estate-sized homesite in the Union Hill area while staying connected to Cherokee County conveniences and the Atlanta market," said Division President Tom Bowers. "With our upcoming Grand Opening celebration, we're excited to introduce buyers and local agents to a community that pairs privacy, thoughtful design, and strong value from the mid $600s."

Located approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta, Brookshire Manor will offer four thoughtfully crafted two-story floor plans: the Birch at 2,987 square feet; the Guava at 3,201 square feet; the Sapling at 3,403 square feet; and the Hazel at 3,829 square feet. Homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 bathrooms, and a standard two-car garage.

Homebuyers will find designer-selected finishes such as quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash, Kohler® water fixtures, and LG® stainless-steel appliances—including a built-in wall oven/microwave, a gas cooktop, and a vented hood.

BROOKSHIRE MANOR | CANTON, GA

New single-family homes from the mid $600s

Two-story floor plans on estate-sized homesites (limited opportunities)

2,987 to 3,829 square feet, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 bathrooms

Located in the sought-after Union Hill area, approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta in Canton, offering privacy and a tree-lined setting near modern conveniences

Minutes from retail and dining in Cherokee County

Part of the highly rated Cherokee County School District, with assigned schools including Macedonia Elementary School, Creekland Middle School, and Creekview High School

Community Location

1311 Curtis Road

Canton, GA 30115

678.451.1016

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it Works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.