Century Complete brings new homes on large homesites to popular Triangle, NC area

Top national homebuilder offering modern 3- and 4-bedrooms homes from the high $200s in Sanford, NC

SANFORD, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that West Pointe, a new community by the Company's Century Complete brand, is bringing new 3- and 4-bedroom floor plans on large homesites to the sought-after Triangle area. Boasting a prime location with USDA eligibility, new homes at the community are attractively priced from the high $200s.

Cabot Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Sanford, NC | West Pointe by Century Complete

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WestPointeNC.

"We're excited to introduce a distinctive community that provides homebuyers with choice, value, and modern design in a desirable Sanford location," said Dave Hodgman, National President of Century Complete. "With West Pointe now selling, buyers have the opportunity to secure their preferred homesite and take advantage of available savings during our Wish to Wow July sales event."

Floor plans offer large homesites and range from approximately 1,684 to 2,014 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms. Homes are designed with open-concept layouts and include features such as quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and spacious primary suites with walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a basketball court, pickleball courts, and a recreational field.

WEST POINTE | SANFORD, NC

Now selling from the upper $200s

One- and two-story floor plans

Summer move-ins available

1,684 to 2,014 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Two-car attached garages

Community amenities include basketball courts, pickleball courts, and a recreation field

Easy access to Raleigh, Durham, and regional employment centers

Near revitalized arts and entertainment district in downtown Sanford

Location:

203 Hillwood Drive

Sanford, NC 27332

336.889.0095

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

High Point Studio

1225 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.889.0095

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.