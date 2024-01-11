Century Communities Announces January Grand Opening in Covina, CA

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 15:35 ET

Top 10 U.S. builder now selling new townhomes at Stafford Place, the company's first community in Covina

COVINA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced the company is now selling at Stafford Place, its first community in Covina. Offering a versatile lineup of townhomes in a prime location just 20 miles outside of Los Angeles, the community will host a Grand Opening celebration on January 13 with model home tours. Future residents will also enjoy close proximity to I-210 and I-10, with quick access to schools, shopping and major job centers.

Continue Reading
Tri-Level Townhome Rendering | Stafford Place by Century Communities | New Homes in Covina, CA
Tri-Level Townhome Rendering | Stafford Place by Century Communities | New Homes in Covina, CA

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StaffordPlace.   

"We're excited to make it possible for homebuyers to find their dream home in Covina through our easy and streamlined online homebuying process," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "Stafford Place boasts an exceptional location with a fantastic selection of tri-level townhomes, making it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT STAFFORD PLACE
Now selling from the $600s

  • 5 tri-level townhome floor plans
  • 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 1,633 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Model home opening for tour (Plan Four)
  • Second-level balconies on all plans
  • Covina-Valley Unified School District
  • Close to Covina Town Square, Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area and more

Location:
155 Covina Boulevard
Covina, CA 91722
626-737-1002

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Southern California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

Century Communities Announces New Home Collections in Apache Junction, Arizona

Century Communities Announces New Home Collections in Apache Junction, Arizona

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's...
Online Homebuying Pioneer Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

Online Homebuying Pioneer Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.