Century Communities Announces January Grand Opening in Covina, CA

Top 10 U.S. builder now selling new townhomes at Stafford Place, the company's first community in Covina

COVINA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced the company is now selling at Stafford Place, its first community in Covina. Offering a versatile lineup of townhomes in a prime location just 20 miles outside of Los Angeles, the community will host a Grand Opening celebration on January 13 with model home tours. Future residents will also enjoy close proximity to I-210 and I-10, with quick access to schools, shopping and major job centers.

Tri-Level Townhome Rendering | Stafford Place by Century Communities | New Homes in Covina, CA

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StaffordPlace.

"We're excited to make it possible for homebuyers to find their dream home in Covina through our easy and streamlined online homebuying process," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "Stafford Place boasts an exceptional location with a fantastic selection of tri-level townhomes, making it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT STAFFORD PLACE

Now selling from the $600s

5 tri-level townhome floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms

Up to 1,633 square feet

2-bay garages

Model home opening for tour (Plan Four)

Second-level balconies on all plans

Covina-Valley Unified School District

Close to Covina Town Square, Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area and more

Location:

155 Covina Boulevard

Covina, CA 91722

626-737-1002

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Southern California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

