Century Communities Announces January Grand Opening in Salisbury, NC

Top national builder brings modern one- and two-story homes to desirable location

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce the upcoming Grand Opening of Grants Landing, a vibrant new community offering new homes from the $300s near downtown Salisbury.

Grants Landing Development | New Homes in Salisbury, NC | Grants Landing by Century Communities Raybun Floor Plan | New Construction Homes in Salisbury, NC | Grants Landing by Century Communities

The Grand Opening event is planned for January 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. Event attendees can also tour two professionally decorated model homes, as well as explore quick move-in and to-be-built options.

Learn more, RSVP, and explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GrantsLandingNC.

"Grants Landing is a great choice for homebuyers seeking affordable quality from a nationally trusted builder, set in a prime location near outdoor recreation, shops, and employment hubs," said Greg Ott, Regional President. "Buyers should stop by the Grand Opening to learn more about floor plans and take advantage of limited-time savings at this exciting community."

Grants Landing offers eight one- and two-story floor plans, ranging from 1,758 to 2,725 square feet and 3 to 6 bedrooms. Homes offer open-concept layouts, lofts, patios, walk-in closets, electric fireplaces, French doors, game rooms and more (per plan).

GRANTS LANDING | SALISBURY, NC

Grand Opening on January 23

200+ single-family homesites

One- and two-story floor plans from the $300s

1,758 to 2,725 square feet

3 to 6 beds, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-bay garages

9' main-floor ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and the builder's Century Home Connect ® smart home package

smart home package Within 10 miles of Rowan County's five largest employers

Minutes from downtown Salisbury

Near NC Highway 150 and I-85

42 miles from Charlotte

Community Location:

134 Grant's Landing Drive

Salisbury, NC 28147

704.216.1660

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.