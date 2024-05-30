Century Communities Announces June Grand Opening in Southwest Las Vegas

With a prime location near Blue Diamond Road, Southwind balances convenient access to area hotspots like downtown Las Vegas with close proximity to scenic outdoor destinations like Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area. The community's inspired selection of two-story floor plans boasts open-concept layouts and stylish included features, such as gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel kitchen appliances and quartz countertops.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Southwind.

"We're very excited to open Southwind, offering a highly desirable location with beautiful single-family homes for buyers to choose from," said Division President Robb Beville. "We look forward to having buyers tour our model homes, learn about limited-time savings opportunities, and find their best fit."

More About Southwind

Now selling from the low $500s

140+ single-family homesites

3 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, up to 2,605 square feet

Structural highlights include 9' main-floor ceilings, 8' second-floor ceilings, lofts and more

Designer-selected finishes include quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances

Two model homes

Location:

9809 Lost Horse Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89178

702.789.6329

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

