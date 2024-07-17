Century Communities Announces Maricopa Grand Opening at Appealing Lakeside Development

Online homebuying leader now selling from the mid $300s at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado

MARICOPA, Ariz., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—revealed it's joined Maricopa's anticipated planned community: The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado.

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado by Century Communities | New Homes in Maricopa, AZ Rendering of Plan 1 | The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado by Century Communities | New Homes For Sale in Maricopa, AZ

With homes already selling from the mid $300s, the company plans to host a celebratory Grand Opening event on July 20, featuring tours of the community's brand-new model home, complimentary refreshments, information about special savings opportunities, and more.

Explore The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/RanchoElDorado.

"The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado really offers the complete package, with beautiful new homes, lakeside amenities, convenient proximity to Phoenix, and fast access to outdoor destinations like Copper Sky Recreation Complex," said Division President Taylor Lilly. "We're excited for buyers to tour our stunning new model, explore available homes, and find their best fit."

More About The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado

With a prime Maricopa location, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado balances easy access to area hotspots like downtown Phoenix—38 miles to the north—with close proximity to beautiful desert and lakeside scenery. Offering the best of modern living, single-family homes at this community feature versatile open-concept layouts with up to four bedrooms, three baths, and 2,079 square feet.

Now selling from the mid $300s

Four one-story floor plans

Model home for tour

Standard 9' ceilings throughout, stainless-steel appliances, covered patios, and the company's Century Home Connect ® smart home ecosystem included

smart home ecosystem included Community lakes, playgrounds, walking trails, and parks

Location:

40065 W. Wolf Drive

Maricopa, AZ 85138

520.496.3009

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

