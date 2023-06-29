Century Communities Announces New Community in North Ogden, UT

Top 10 builder now selling at Montgomery Farms, with new homes starting from the $500s

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the company is now open for sales at Montgomery Farms, its anticipated 54-homesite community in North Ogden. Starting from the $500s, new homes at Montgomery Farms offer a versatile lineup of floor plans, consisting of three of the builder's most popular and spacious two-story layouts in Utah. Homebuyers will also appreciate a convenient location, with quick access to shopping, parks, hiking in North Ogden Canyon and more.

Arcadia Floor Plan Rendering | Montgomery Farms | New Homes in North Ogden, UT by Century Communities Summit Floor Plan Rendering | Montgomery Farms | New Homes in North Ogden, UT by Century Communities

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MontgomeryFarms.

More About Montgomery Farms:

Single-family homes

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

2,287 to 2,903 square feet of living space with contemporary open-concept layouts

Schools within walking distance

Community Sales Center:

142 East 2200 North

North Ogden, UT 84414

For more information, call 801.742.5111.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Utah.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

