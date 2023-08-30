Century Communities Announces New Community Now Selling in Magnolia, TX: Lakes at Black Oak

Top 10 national builder now open for sales in established community with a serene lake and natural wooded setting, located in close proximity to The Woodlands

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the company is now selling at the established community of Lakes at Black Oak in Magnolia, Texas, featuring a prime location west of The Woodlands and boasting community amenities like a lake, walking trails, a year-round splashpad and more.

With homes starting at an affordable high $200s price point, homebuyers will enjoy a selection of single- and two-story floor plans, offering contemporary layouts up to 2,439 square feet, with exceptional included features like 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops, game rooms, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers and real estate agents can now stop by the community to tour a model home showcasing the brand-new Hampton floor plan.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LakesAtBlackOak.

"With easy access to Highways 45, 249 and 99, Lakes at Black Oak provides easy access to economic and entertainment hubs, including less than an hour's commute to downtown Houston," said Century Communities Division President Blake Roberts. "With a model open for tour and homes available to purchase on-site or online, it's a great time for buyers to check out all that we have to offer at this exciting community and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT LAKES AT BLACK OAK 
Now selling from the high $200s

  • Single-family floor plans
  • 2 single-story layouts and 4 two-story layouts
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,388 to 2,439 square feet
  • Additional community amenities include a playground, plus open green space with tables and bench seating
  • Established community in a natural wooded setting with a serene lake

Community Location:
251 Intrepid Trail
Magnolia, TX 77354
713.222.7000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

