Century Communities Announces New Community Opening Soon in Flagler Beach, FL

Century Communities, Inc.

Dec 19, 2024, 15:52 ET

Following groundbreaking event, company prepares to launch two home collections at Reserve East

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that, following a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this summer, the company is preparing to open Reserve East in early 2025, the company's anticipated new community in Flagler Beach. Minutes from A1A and historic downtown Flagler Beach, Reserve East offers two home collections in a beautiful location, plus exceptional community amenities like a large pool, two pickleball courts, and a clubhouse.

"Whether you're looking for best-in-class new homes, a beautiful coastal setting near the beach or great amenities, Reserve East has it all," said Ryan Houck, Jacksonville Division President. "With two home collections opening soon, we're so excited to help buyers find their dream home at this stunning location."

Learn more and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ReserveEast.

MORE ABOUT RESERVE EAST:
Coming soon from the $400s 

  • 217 homesites
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages
  • Features include quartz countertops, covered patios, smart home package, and more
  • Amenities include a clubhouse, a large pool, two pickleball courts, plus golf cart and food truck parking for events
  • Minutes from the beach and fishing pier
  • Convenient proximity to St. Augustine, Daytona and Jacksonville

Location:
21 Orion Drive
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
904.371.2260

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville Metro.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

