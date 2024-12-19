Century Communities Announces New Community Opening Soon in Flagler Beach, FL

"Whether you're looking for best-in-class new homes, a beautiful coastal setting near the beach or great amenities, Reserve East has it all," said Ryan Houck, Jacksonville Division President. "With two home collections opening soon, we're so excited to help buyers find their dream home at this stunning location."

Learn more and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ReserveEast.

MORE ABOUT RESERVE EAST:

Coming soon from the $400s

217 homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Features include quartz countertops, covered patios, smart home package, and more

Amenities include a clubhouse, a large pool, two pickleball courts, plus golf cart and food truck parking for events

Minutes from the beach and fishing pier

Convenient proximity to St. Augustine, Daytona and Jacksonville

Location:

21 Orion Drive

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

904.371.2260

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville Metro.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM ® . Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.