Century Communities Announces New Home Collections in Apache Junction, Arizona

Century Communities, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024

Top 10 homebuilder and industry leader now selling new build homes outside of Phoenix

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that Superstition Vista, the company's new community in Apache Junction, is now selling two home collections: The Crest Collection and The Ridge Collection. Models are available for tour at both collections, showcasing a range of ranch and two-story layouts. A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the community on January 20.

Offering a versatile lineup of single-family homes, Superstition Vista boasts desirable features, including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and tile flooring, as well as front yard landscaping and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. The community also features resort-style amenities, ranging from an outdoor pool and clubhouse to walking trails and open space. In total, Superstition Vista will contribute 250 houses to the greater Phoenix area—near Desert Vista Elementary School, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and Lost Dutchman State Park. Homes, starting in the high $300s, are currently available for purchase online and in-person.

Learn more about Superstition Vista and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ApacheJunction. 

NOW SELLING:

The Crest Collection at Superstition Vista| Apache Junction, AZ 
Now selling from the high $300s

  • 5 floor plans; ranch and two-story homes
  • 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,299 to 2,377 square feet

Location:
2640 E. Music Mountain Avenue
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
480.791.1570

Learn more & explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SuperstitionVistaCrest.

The Ridge Collection at Superstition Vista| Apache Junction, AZ 
Now selling from the high $300s

  • 4 two-story floor plans
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,712 to 2,181 square feet

Location:
2701 E. Music Mountain Avenue
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
480.791.1577

Learn more & explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SuperstitionVistaRidge.  

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

