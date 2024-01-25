Century Communities Announces New Homes Available in Crosby, Texas

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 17:56 ET

Top 10 homebuilder and industry leader now selling new build homes outside of Houston

CROSBY, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that Barrett Crossing, the company's new community in Crosby, is now selling a lineup of single-family homes. Starting in the mid $200s, homes are currently available for purchase online and in-person. A model, showcasing the two-story Lexington floor plan, is available for tours.

Featuring all newly designed floor plans, Barrett Crossing boasts desirable features, including the Century Home Connect® smart home package, stainless-steel appliances, 42" flat-panel cabinets, as well as game rooms and walk-in closets. The community features a convenient location minutes from Highway 90, providing easy and direct access to Downtown Houston. Additionally, Barrett Crossing sits within the Crosby Independent School District—all schools located less than three miles from the neighborhood.

"We're honored to bring new inventory to the greater Houston metro, especially as we see interest rates start to decline across the nation," said Blake Roberts, Houston Division President. "Our goal with this community, and all our communities, is to provide residents with quality homes that fit their lifestyle and budget. For example, Barrett Crossing offers the joy of small-town living, but with all of the conveniences of Houston. Now is a great time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

Continue Reading
Lexington Model Home | New Construction Homes in Crosby, Texas | Barrett Crossing by Century Communities
Lexington Model Home | New Construction Homes in Crosby, Texas | Barrett Crossing by Century Communities

Learn more about Barrett Crossing and view available homes at
www.CenturyCommunities.com/BarrettCrossing.  

NOW SELLING:

Barrett Crossing | Crosby, Texas 
New homes from the mid $200s

  • 5 floor plans; single- and two-story homes
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,288 to 2,003 square feet

Location:
335 Harrison Hope Drive
Crosby, Texas 77532
713.222.7000

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BarrettCrossing.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

Century Communities Announces Acquisition of Greater Nashville Builder: Landmark Homes of Tennessee, Inc.

Century Communities Announces Acquisition of Greater Nashville Builder: Landmark Homes of Tennessee, Inc.

Century Communities, Inc.— a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list ...
Century Communities Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony Near Downtown Jacksonville

Century Communities Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony Near Downtown Jacksonville

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.