Century Communities Announces New Homes Available in Crosby, Texas

Top 10 homebuilder and industry leader now selling new build homes outside of Houston

CROSBY, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that Barrett Crossing, the company's new community in Crosby, is now selling a lineup of single-family homes. Starting in the mid $200s, homes are currently available for purchase online and in-person. A model, showcasing the two-story Lexington floor plan, is available for tours.



Featuring all newly designed floor plans, Barrett Crossing boasts desirable features, including the Century Home Connect® smart home package, stainless-steel appliances, 42" flat-panel cabinets, as well as game rooms and walk-in closets. The community features a convenient location minutes from Highway 90, providing easy and direct access to Downtown Houston. Additionally, Barrett Crossing sits within the Crosby Independent School District—all schools located less than three miles from the neighborhood.



"We're honored to bring new inventory to the greater Houston metro, especially as we see interest rates start to decline across the nation," said Blake Roberts, Houston Division President. "Our goal with this community, and all our communities, is to provide residents with quality homes that fit their lifestyle and budget. For example, Barrett Crossing offers the joy of small-town living, but with all of the conveniences of Houston. Now is a great time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

Lexington Model Home | New Construction Homes in Crosby, Texas | Barrett Crossing by Century Communities

Learn more about Barrett Crossing and view available homes at

www.CenturyCommunities.com/BarrettCrossing.

NOW SELLING:

Barrett Crossing | Crosby, Texas

New homes from the mid $200s

5 floor plans; single- and two-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,288 to 2,003 square feet

Location:

335 Harrison Hope Drive

Crosby, Texas 77532

713.222.7000

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BarrettCrossing.



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.