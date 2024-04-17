Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Available in Renton, WA

Top homebuilder and industry leader now selling modern homes in the suburbs near Seattle

RENTON, Wash., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced Lakeview Terrace, the company's new Seattle-area community, is now selling its lineup of modern single-family homes. A celebratory grand opening event, slated for April 20, will feature tours of the model home, complimentary refreshments, and limited-time savings for homebuyers.

Exterior Rendering of Sienna Floor Plan | Lakeview Terrace by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Renton, WA Primary Suite in Sienna Floor Plan | Lakeview Terrace by Century Communities | New Homes in Renton, WA Main Living Area in Sienna Floor Plan | Lakeview Terrace by Century Communities | New Build Homes Near Seattle, WA

Boasting two- and three-story floor plans, Lakeview Terrace's homes offer a range of desirable features, such as JennAir appliances, maple wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, and 5-piece en-suite bathrooms, as well as private decks and back patios. The community is only 12 miles from downtown Seattle, four miles from Renton's city center, and even closer to Boeing's Renton Factory. On-site, residents will enjoy community amenities, including a playground, walking trails, and Lake Washington views. Homes are available for purchase online and in person from $1.3 million.

Learn more about Lakeview Terrace and schedule your private tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LakeviewTerrace.

"We're proud to bring new homes to the rapidly growing Seattle metro," said Washington Division President Mick Cermak. "The combination of modern homes and a prime location near Seattle's attraction and employment opportunities make this an attractive community for homebuyers. Our grand opening will be an ideal time to experience Lakeview Terrace in person and make one of our available homes your own."

NOW SELLING:



Lakeview Terrace | Renton, WA

Now selling from $1.3 million

Two- to three-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,054 to 2,550 square feet of living space

Includes desirable features like JennAir appliances, gourmet kitchens, maple wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, private decks and back patios, and 5-piece en-suite bathrooms

Prime location 12 miles from downtown Seattle , 4.5 miles from Renton's city center, and 3 miles from Boeing Renton Factory and Newcastle Beach Park

Community Location (Use for Directions):

Monterey Place NE & NE 40th Street

Renton, WA 98056

Sales Center (Sienna Model Home):

4004 Aberdeen Avenue NE

Renton, WA 98056

425.275.5340

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

