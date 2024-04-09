Century Complete Reveals Brand-New Homes Now Available in Benson, Arizona

The national leader in online homebuying now selling affordable, quality new homes outside of Tucson

BENSON, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—revealed that its Century Complete brand is now selling a lineup of single-family homes at Turquoise Hills, its third Benson community. Starting in the mid $200s, homes are currently available for purchase online.

Ideally located minutes from Benson's city center, Kartchner Caverns State Park, and the area's dozens of golf courses, Turquoise Hills offers four single-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages—all featuring modern layouts with attractive features like walk-in closets, covered patios, and open great rooms.

"Turquoise Hills helps meet the demand for more quality and affordable new homes in the Tucson area," said National President Greg Huff. "With a great selection of single-family floor plans in a beautiful location, we look forward to helping buyers find a home that fits their needs."

NOW SELLING:

Turquoise Hills| Benson, Ariz.

Now selling from the mid $200s

4 floor plans; single-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,290 to 1,815 square feet

NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR CASA GRANDE SALES STUDIO:

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

520.308.6195

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

