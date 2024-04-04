Century Communities Voted Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Homebuilder for Second Year in a Row

The list includes 700 companies across 23 industries, each with revenues of over $500 million, and each evaluated on three points of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Approximately 25,000 U.S. residents were surveyed. All companies also underwent an extensive social listening evaluation, in total analyzing over 532,000 mentions across the internet for positive, negative or neutral sentiments. In addition, companies involved in any significant scandals or lawsuits were excluded from the list.

"We're extremely proud to be included on this list for the second consecutive year," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "This is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our employees and trade partners to consistently deliver A Home For Every Dream®."

"Our entire company culture and work ethic is built around consistently pairing top-quality homes with a best-in-class homebuying experience, so we're deeply honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "Recognitions like this mean so much because it's all about providing each homebuyer with the home they deserve, and that's what we'll keep striving to do."

Online Homebuying Pioneer

Century Communities' industry-first online homebuying experience makes it easier than ever for buyers to quickly find and seamlessly lock in their dream home whenever they're ready and from wherever they are—whether shopping online or on location.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.