Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling in Elizabeth, CO

Top national builder offering single-family homes in the greater Denver metro

ELIZABETH, Colo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is excited to reveal a new phase of homes now selling at Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth. An initial limited release is currently available for purchase online and on-site by appointment only.

The Vail Floor Plan | Spring Valley Ranch by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Elizabeth, CO The Denver Floor Plan | Spring Valley Ranch by Century Communities | New Homes in Elizabeth, CO Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth, CO | New Construction Homes in Elizabeth, CO by Century Communities

This anticipated new phase offers a choice of ranch and two-story floor plans—with features including RV garages, spacious owner's suites, ample storage, and modern open-concept layouts with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to 2,767 square feet. Exuding small-town charm, this vibrant community also boasts an idyllic location near Spring Valley Golf Club and within 13 miles of Parker.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SpringValleyRanch.

Spring Valley Ranch

Now selling from the upper $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans, including the brand-new Denver floor plan

floor plan 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,767 square feet

Spacious owner's suites, ample storage, generous homesites, RV garages and more

Easy access to Spring Valley Golf Club, 13 miles from Parker , and 25 miles from Castle Rock

Sales Center (By Appointment Only):

42804 Calusa Pines Road

Elizabeth, CO 80107

303.268.8364

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.