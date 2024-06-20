Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling in Elizabeth, CO

Jun 20, 2024, 13:20 ET
Top national builder offering single-family homes in the greater Denver metro
ELIZABETH, Colo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is excited to reveal a new phase of homes now selling at Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth. An initial limited release is currently available for purchase online and on-site by appointment only.
This anticipated new phase offers a choice of ranch and two-story floor plans—with features including RV garages, spacious owner's suites, ample storage, and modern open-concept layouts with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to 2,767 square feet. Exuding small-town charm, this vibrant community also boasts an idyllic location near Spring Valley Golf Club and within 13 miles of Parker.
Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SpringValleyRanch.
Spring Valley Ranch
Now selling from the upper $400s
- Ranch and two-story floor plans, including the brand-new Denver floor plan
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,767 square feet
- Spacious owner's suites, ample storage, generous homesites, RV garages and more
- Easy access to Spring Valley Golf Club, 13 miles from Parker, and 25 miles from Castle Rock
Sales Center (By Appointment Only):
42804 Calusa Pines Road
Elizabeth, CO 80107
303.268.8364
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
