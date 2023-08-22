Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling in New Braunfels, TX

Top 10 national homebuilder reveals new single-family homes at Park Place

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that it's now selling at Park Place, the company's newest community in sought-after New Braunfels, TX. With over 125 homesites, the community boasts a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, including the popular Whitney plan. Homebuyers will also enjoy an exceptional location adjacent to the New Braunfels Ninth Grade Center and the proposed 125-acre Zipp Family Sports Park—offering quick access to attractions like New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, Schlitterbahn Waterpark, and the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. In addition, cities like San Marcos, Seguin and San Antonio are within convenient commuting distance.

Whitney Plan Exterior Rendering | Park Place by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in New Braunfels, TX Monument at Park Place | New Homes in New Braunfels, TX by Century Communities

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ParkPlaceTX.

"With a fantastic lineup of in-demand floor plans and a prime location in charming New Braunfels, Park Place has a lot to offer for those in search of a top-quality new home with easy access to abundant activities and greater San Antonio," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "With sales just beginning at this community, buyers who act fast will have a wide range of floor plans and homesites to choose from and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT PARK PLACE

Now selling from the high $200s

4 single-story floor plans, 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,394 square feet

New Braunfels Independent School District

Model available for tour (Whitney floor plan)

Location:

1438 Prynne Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions:

From San Antonio, take I-35 North to New Braunfels. Take Exit 185, continuing on the frontage road for about ½ mile, then turn right on FM 1044. Continue on FM 1044 for 3 miles, then turn left on W. Klein Road. Continue for ¾ mile, then turn left on Klein Meadows. Continue on Klein Meadows for ½ mile, passing the New Braunfels Ninth Grade Center (on your right), then turn right on Legend Pond, followed by a quick right on Zipp Road. The Century Communities Park Place entrance will be the third left on Zipp Road.



For more information, call 210.504.3033.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater San Antonio area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

