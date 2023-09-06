Century Communities Announces New Lineup at Amenity-Rich Community in Surprise, AZ

Online homebuying leader now selling at The Vistas Collection at North Copper Canyon
PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the company has opened up a new collection of homes within North Copper Canyon, a popular planned community in Surprise, AZ with desirable amenities like a pool, dog park, sports fields, splash parks, walking trails and more, along with access to premier golf courses and outdoor destinations like White Tank Mountain Regional Park.
Now selling from the mid $300s, The Vistas Collection at North Copper Canyon offers a desirable lineup of single- and two-story floor plans, boasting versatile open-concept layouts with stylish designer-selected finishes and modern included features, like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Two brand-new models are also now available for tour at the community, showcasing the Residence 1 and Residence 2 floor plans.
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
