Century Communities Announces New Partnership With Kohler Co.

Partnership will supply all Century Communities homes with Kohler Co. kitchen and bathroom water fixtures

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kohler Co., equipping all new Century Communities homes with Kohler kitchen faucets, bathroom faucets, and shower heads for both of the company's homebuilding brands: Century Communities and Century Complete.

Kohler Polished Chrome Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet Kohler Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Kohler Matte Black Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies and a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues around the world, such as clean water and sanitation for underserved communities.

"Kohler's focus on design, quality and product innovation aligns perfectly with our goals and values at Century Communities. We are so excited to partner with the brand and feature its products in all of our new homes," said Genji Nakata, Executive Vice President of National Operations.

"We set a very high bar for vendor partners to ensure we're delivering exceptional new homes with best-in-class features for all of our customers," said National President Greg Huff. "That's why we are looking forward to partnering with Kohler, whose reputation for beautiful, innovative, and quality kitchen and bath fixtures is second to none."

About Kohler

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership. Visit www.kohler.com for more information.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's top 10 homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.