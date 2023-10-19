Century Communities Announces October Grand Opening Event in Elgin, TX

Top 10 national builder hosting a Grand Opening celebration at Trinity Ranch, offering three new home collections
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce an upcoming Grand Opening event at Trinity Ranch, the company's planned community in Elgin located 25 miles east of downtown Austin.
Now selling from the high $200s, Century offers three versatile home collections at Trinity Ranch (The Ridge, The Overlook, and The Canyons), boasting single- and two-story floor plans with beautiful open-concept layouts, modern included features, and access to future community amenities like pools, playgrounds and a planned elementary school. Options on select homes include fireplaces, extra bedrooms and mudrooms. Residents will also love fast access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in charming downtown Elgin—featuring a historic Main Street—and the greater Austin area, along with nearby outdoor activities at destinations like Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
