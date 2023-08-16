Century Communities Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. This dividend is payable on September 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2023.

About Century Communities:
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

