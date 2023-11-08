Century Communities Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Century Communities, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. This dividend is payable on December 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2023.

About Century Communities:
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Contact Information: 
Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
303-268-8345
[email protected] 

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

