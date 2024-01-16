Century Communities Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony This January in San Antonio

University Village offers a versatile lineup of two-story homes with modern features, including electric car charging ports, 42" Shaker-style cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. With a location near I-10, the neighborhood offers easy access to major attractions and employment hubs in Northside San Antonio. New homes in the community are currently available for purchase online from the mid $300s.

"We're excited to bring quality new homes to Northside San Antonio," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "This neighborhood will offer residents quick access to some of the area's most popular destinations and employment hubs. Now is a great time for buyers to explore our available homes and find their best fit."

Learn more about University Village and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/UniversityVillage.



NOW SELLING:

University Village| San Antonio, Texas

Now selling from the mid $300s

Four two-story floor plans

Three to four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two-bay garages

1,681 to 2,057 square feet

Select plans feature quartz countertops, smart home features, and 42" Shaker-style cabinets

Prime location within one and a half miles of both I-10 and The University of Texas at San Antonio , plus only two miles from the RIM and The Shops at La Cantera

5935 W. Hausman Road, Building #65

San Antonio, TX 78249

210-504-3020

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

