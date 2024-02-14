Century Communities Announces Three New Communities Now Available in Northern Colorado

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 18:12 ET

Top 10 homebuilder introduces new single-family homes with community amenities in growing areas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that three highly anticipated new communities are now selling a lineup of single-family homes in Northern Colorado: Timnath Lakes (Timnath), Red Barn Meadows (Mead) and Prairie Song (Windsor). Homes are currently available for purchase online and in person.

Continue Reading
Silverthorne Plan Exterior Rendering | Red Barn Meadows by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Mead, CO
Silverthorne Plan Exterior Rendering | Red Barn Meadows by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Mead, CO
Vail II Plan Exterior Rendering | Prairie Song by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Windsor, CO
Vail II Plan Exterior Rendering | Prairie Song by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Windsor, CO
Aspen Plan Exterior Rendering | Timnath Lakes by Century Communities | New Homes in Timnath, CO
Aspen Plan Exterior Rendering | Timnath Lakes by Century Communities | New Homes in Timnath, CO

The new communities offer a broad selection of single-family homes, including both ranch and two-story floor plans, with up to 2,767 square feet of open-concept living space. Many homes also include high-quality features like designer-selected finishes, covered patios, 3-bay garages and more. In addition, each of the neighborhoods are part of well-established planned developments, boasting a range of desirable amenities like pools and recreation centers—along with trail systems, parks and more that connect the communities with their surrounding environments.

Learn more about each community and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NorthernColorado

NOW SELLING:

Prairie Song | Windsor 
Starting from the high $500s

  • Ranch and two-story homes
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, standard 2-bay garages
  • 5 floor plans with up to 2,767 square feet
  • Optional 3-bay garages, covered patios, and more
  • Model open for tour (Vail II plan)

Sales Center:
986 Rhapsody Drive
Windsor, CO 80550
303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PrairieSong.

Red Barn Meadows | Mead
Starting from the high $400s

  • 2 ranch-style plans and 5 two-story plans from the Colorado Collection
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,661 to 2,767 square feet
  • Optional 3-bay garages and covered patios
  • Models open for tour (Silverthorne and Aspen plans)

Sales Center:
5940 Red Barn Avenue
Mead, CO 80542
303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/RedBarnMeadows

Timnath Lakes | Timnath
Starting from the mid $500s

  • Ranch and two-story homes
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 7 floor plans with up to 2,767 square feet
  • 42" upper cabinets and 9' basement ceilings standard
  • Model open for tour (Aspen plan)

Sales Center:
4411 Shivaree Street
Timnath, CO 80547
303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TimnathLakes

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities 
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

