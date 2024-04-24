Century Communities Reports Increased First Quarter 2024 Results

- Deliveries of 2,358 Homes Increased 23% YoY -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $64.3 million , or $2.00 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted net income of $71.4 million , or $2.22 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Pre-tax income of $84.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $109.6 million

Total revenues of $948.5 million

Deliveries of 2,358 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,866

Homebuilding gross margin of 21.3%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.8%

Completed the acquisition of Landmark Homes of Tennessee on January 22, 2024

"Our first quarter deliveries of 2,358 homes increased 23% versus the prior year quarter as we continued to see solid demand for affordable new homes, with our adjusted net income and net income increasing by 114% and 93%, respectively," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our first quarter net new contracts of 2,866 homes increased by 42% on a year-over-year basis and 22% quarter-over-quarter, with sequential increases in each month of the quarter. We increased our quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.26 per share and repurchased 186,887 shares of our common stock."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our total lot inventory of 75,089 increased by 46% over the prior year with the higher lot count driven by gains in our controlled lots, which accounted for 58% of our total lots at the end of the first quarter. Our community count grew by 8% on a year-over-year basis to 253, a record for the Company. Even with the solid demand for new homes, we've had continued success in managing our costs and maintained our cycle times in the four-to-five-month timeframe. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.4 billion in stockholders' equity, $1.0 billion in liquidity and net homebuilding debt to net capital of 24.9%."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the first quarter 2024 was $64.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes purchase price accounting and an impairment on other investment, was $71.4 million, or $2.22 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $948.5 million, with first quarter home sales revenues totaling $922.4 million. Deliveries totaled 2,358 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the first quarter 2024 was $391,200.

Net new home contracts in the first quarter 2024 were 2,866, and at the end of the first quarter 2024, the Company had 1,590 homes in backlog, representing $667.2 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and purchase accounting, was 22.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the first quarter 2024 was 21.3%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.4% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the first quarter 2024 were $109.6 million and $100.3 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $24.9 million and $10.0 million, respectively, in the first quarter 2024.

Our book value per share increased to a record $76.10 as of March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter 2024 with a strong financial position, including $2.4 billion of stockholders' equity and $1.0 billion of total liquidity, including $207.6 million of cash.

During the first quarter, the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.26 per share and repurchased 186,887 shares of its common stock for $16.1 million.

As of March 31, 2024, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 29.4% from 29.9% at December 31, 2023 and net homebuilding debt to net capital increased to 24.9% from 22.4% at December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We are encouraged with our start to the year as we continue to see solid demand across our national footprint and are successfully managing our costs and cycle times. We will grow both our community count and deliveries on a year-over-year basis this year, and we continue to expect our full year 2024 deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenues











Homebuilding Revenues











Home sales revenues

$ 922,402

$ 735,600 Land sales and other revenues



1,216



1,535 Total homebuilding revenues



923,618



737,135 Financial services revenues



24,925



15,855 Total revenues



948,543



752,990 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues











Cost of home sales revenues



(725,570)



(601,385) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(37)



— Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(725,607)



(601,385) Financial services costs



(14,877)



(10,781) Selling, general, and administrative



(114,109)



(98,313) Other income (expense)



(9,630)



1,498 Income before income tax expense



84,320



44,009 Income tax expense



(19,988)



(10,698) Net income

$ 64,332

$ 33,311













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 2.02

$ 1.04 Diluted

$ 2.00

$ 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic



31,808,959



31,914,414 Diluted



32,238,808



32,117,082

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,840

$ 226,150 Cash held in escrow



84,776



101,845 Accounts receivable



65,995



76,213 Inventories



3,107,133



3,016,641 Mortgage loans held for sale



217,702



251,852 Prepaid expenses and other assets



388,801



350,193 Property and equipment, net



74,647



69,075 Deferred tax assets, net



17,601



16,998 Goodwill



32,082



30,395 Total assets

$ 4,111,577

$ 4,139,362 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 135,784

$ 147,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



274,308



303,392 Notes payable



1,069,762



1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



—



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



212,447



239,298 Total liabilities



1,692,301



1,752,426 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,790,585 and 31,774,615 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



318



318 Additional paid-in capital



569,581



592,989 Retained earnings



1,849,377



1,793,629 Total stockholders' equity



2,419,276



2,386,936 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,111,577

$ 4,139,362

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts























Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023



% Change West

440



343



28.3 % Mountain

611



333



83.5 % Texas

514



475



8.2 % Southeast

450



242



86.0 % Century Complete

851



629



35.3 % Total

2,866



2,022



41.7 %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

284

$ 606.5

203

$ 634.9

39.9 %

(4.5) % Mountain

495

$ 513.4

455

$ 539.8

8.8 %

(4.9) % Texas

424

$ 309.4

327

$ 273.5

29.7 %

13.1 % Southeast

379

$ 426.1

198

$ 439.0

91.4 %

(2.9) % Century Complete

776

$ 262.0

729

$ 253.4

6.4 %

3.4 % Total / Weighted Average

2,358

$ 391.2

1,912

$ 384.7

23.3 %

1.7 %



































Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of March 31,



Increase/(Decrease)



2024

2023



Amount

% Change West

28

26



2

7.7 % Mountain

46

40



6

15.0 % Texas

41

35



6

17.1 % Southeast

30

28



2

7.1 % Century Complete

108

105



3

2.9 % Total

253

234



19

8.1 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of March 31,





















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

262

$ 176,732

$ 674.5

220

$ 133,249

$ 605.7

19.1 %

32.6 %

11.4 % Mountain

279



161,477

$ 578.8

319



152,521

$ 478.1

(12.5) %

5.9 %

21.1 % Texas

258



78,396

$ 303.9

303



95,464

$ 315.1

(14.9) %

(17.9) %

(3.6) % Southeast

214



99,448

$ 464.7

249



110,864

$ 445.2

(14.1) %

(10.3) %

4.4 % Century Complete

577



151,154

$ 262.0

829



221,514

$ 267.2

(30.4) %

(31.8) %

(1.9) % Total / Weighted Average

1,590

$ 667,207

$ 419.6

1,920

$ 713,612

$ 371.7

(17.2) %

(6.5) %

12.9 %

Lot Inventory



























































As of March 31,























2024

2023

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,397



3,230



7,627



4,279



763



5,042



2.8 %

323.3 %

51.3 % Mountain

8,475



5,602



14,077



10,314



2,325



12,639



(17.8) %

140.9 %

11.4 % Texas

9,422



11,183



20,605



7,578



3,217



10,795



24.3 %

247.6 %

90.9 % Southeast

5,461



10,370



15,831



5,610



3,658



9,268



(2.7) %

183.5 %

70.8 % Century Complete

3,955



12,994



16,949



3,585



10,285



13,870



10.3 %

26.3 %

22.2 % Total

31,710



43,379



75,089



31,366



20,248



51,614



1.1 %

114.2 %

45.5 % % of Total

42.2 %



57.8 %



100.0 %



60.8 %



39.2 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (which we refer to as "Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. We believe excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. We define adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment, if applicable (iii) restructuring costs, if applicable, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, if applicable, (v) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, if applicable, and (vi) impairment on other investments, if applicable, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using our estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Numerator











Net income

$ 64,332

$ 33,311 Denominator











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



31,808,959



31,914,414 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



429,849



202,668 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



32,238,808



32,117,082 Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 2.02

$ 1.04 Diluted

$ 2.00

$ 1.04













Adjusted earnings per share











Numerator











Net income

$ 64,332

$ 33,311 Income tax expense



19,988



10,698 Income before income tax expense



84,320



44,009 Inventory impairment



—



— Impairment on other investment



7,722



— Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,581



— Adjusted income before income tax expense



93,623



44,009 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(22,193)



(10,698) Adjusted net income

$ 71,430

$ 33,311













Denominator - Diluted



32,238,808



32,117,082













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.22

$ 1.04





(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was 23.7% and 24.3%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

%

2023

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 922,402

100.0 %

$ 735,600

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(725,570)

(78.7) %



(601,385)

(81.8) % Inventory impairment



—

— %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



196,832

21.3 %



134,215

18.2 % Add: Inventory impairment



—

— %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



12,033

1.3 %



9,807

1.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 208,865

22.6 %

$ 144,022

19.6 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,581

0.2 %



—

— % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 210,446

22.8 %

$ 144,022

19.6 %



























Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before loss on debt extinguishment (if applicable), inventory impairment (if applicable), purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), and impairment on other investments (if applicable). We believe EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

% Change Net income

$ 64,332

$ 33,311



93.1 % Income tax expense



19,988



10,698



86.8 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



12,033



9,807



22.7 % Interest expense (income)



(1,515)



(2,364)



(35.9) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,475



3,292



66.3 % EBITDA



100,313



54,744



83.2 % Inventory impairment



—



—



NM

Impairment on other investment



7,722



—



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,581



—



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 109,616

$ 54,744



100.2 %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Notes payable

$ 1,069,762

$ 1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



—



— Construction loan agreements



(60,867)



(44,895) Total homebuilding debt



1,008,895



1,017,576 Total stockholders' equity



2,419,276



2,386,936 Total capital

$ 3,428,171

$ 3,404,512 Homebuilding debt to capital



29.4 %



29.9 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,008,895

$ 1,017,576 Cash and cash equivalents



(122,840)



(226,150) Cash held in escrow



(84,776)



(101,845) Net homebuilding debt



801,279



689,581 Total stockholders' equity



2,419,276



2,386,936 Net capital

$ 3,220,555

$ 3,076,517













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



24.9 %



22.4 %

