Century Communities Unveils Two New Model Homes in Monroe, NC

Online homebuying leader offering single- and two-story homes at Blue Sky Meadows
MONROE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—recently unveiled two new model homes at Blue Sky Meadows in Monroe, NC. Featuring the popular Harding and Calderwood plans, the two new models showcase stylish open-concept layouts with main-floor primary suites, flex space, smart home features and more.
"We're excited for homebuyers to come tour these stunning new model homes and discover everything Blue Sky Meadows has to offer," said Drew Rouzer, Charlotte Division President. "With quick move-in options, an exceptional location in Union County, and a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, it's a prime time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."
More About Blue Sky Meadows: Now selling from the high $300s
9 single-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,641 square feet
Community amenities include a pool and cabana, a pavilion, a playground, and creek access
421 Scout Lane Monroe, NC 28110 704-216-1667
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Charlotte Metro area.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
Share this article