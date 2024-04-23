Century Communities Unveils Two New Model Homes in Monroe, NC

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BlueSkyMeadows.

"We're excited for homebuyers to come tour these stunning new model homes and discover everything Blue Sky Meadows has to offer," said Drew Rouzer, Charlotte Division President. "With quick move-in options, an exceptional location in Union County, and a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, it's a prime time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

More About Blue Sky Meadows:

Now selling from the high $300s

9 single-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,641 square feet

Community amenities include a pool and cabana, a pavilion, a playground, and creek access

421 Scout Lane

Monroe, NC 28110

704-216-1667

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Charlotte Metro area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

