Century Communities Announces "You Belong Here" New Home Event

Learn more and start your home search at www.CenturyCommunities.com/YouBelongHere.

"We've always believed there's a home for everyone and a home for every dream, and that's what You Belong Here is about," said national president Liesel Cooper. "No other builder offers the mix of quality and convenience that we do. From versatile floor plans in over 45 markets across the country, to the ability to purchase your new home online whenever you're ready, we make it easier than ever to find your perfect fit."

"You Belong Here puts the buyer at the center of the story. It's about their journey of finding the right home to fit their needs," said national president Greg Huff. "Our role is to do everything we can to make that possible, through providing top-quality new construction in prime locations, to equipping buyers with resources that streamline and simplify the homebuying process."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities and Century Complete are proud to feature the company's industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276, click here for State Licensing Disclosures with additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.