Century Communities Atlanta Continues Grand Opening Streak With New Homes in Fairburn and Dallas, GA

Top national builder debuting two Atlanta Metro communities in growing locations south and northwest of the city

Key Takeaways:

Century Communities strengthens Atlanta position with two more community launches in Fairburn and Dallas, GA

in Fairburn and Dallas, GA More than 270 new homesites planned across both communities, with pricing from the low $400s

planned across both communities, with pricing from the low $400s Grand Opening events April 25 and May 2 with model home tours, food trucks, and opening-weekend savings at both locations

with model home tours, food trucks, and opening-weekend savings at both locations Single-family homes ranging from 2,013 to 2,802 square feet with included designer finishes, and smart home technology

with included designer finishes, and smart home technology On-site amenities at both communities: clubhouse, pool, and pickleball courts at Belleview Manor; grilling pavilion, fire pit, and pond at Hawthorne Reserve

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced Grand Opening celebrations in late April and early May for two new communities south and northwest of Atlanta: Belleview Manor in Fairburn, GA and Hawthorne Reserve in Dallas, GA. Both communities will offer single-family homes priced from the low $400s with on-site community amenities.

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta.

Travis Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Fairburn, GA | Belleview Manor by Century Communities Harding Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Dallas, GA | Hawthorne Reserve by Century Communities

"Fairburn and Paulding County represent two of the most exciting growth stories in Metro Atlanta right now," said Atlanta Division President Tom Bowers. "Belleview Manor brings a standout amenity package—including a clubhouse, pool, and pickleball courts—to one of the region's fastest-growing cities, while Hawthorne Reserve offers a secluded retreat with wooded charm and outdoor-focused living."

BELLEVIEW MANOR | FAIRBURN, GA

Now selling from the low $400s

Grand Opening Festivities

The community will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 25. Visitors can tour the professionally designed Travis model home, grab a bite from The Varsity food truck, enter a raffle giveaway, and take advantage of exclusive opening-weekend specials.

A VIP preview for real estate agents and the Greater South Fulton Chamber of Commerce will take place on Thursday, April 23, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lunch.

Learn more, explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities, and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BelleviewManorGA.

Community Highlights

152 single-family homesites

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,774 square feet

LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and designer finishes included

Community amenities include a clubhouse, Jr. Olympic pool, tennis/pickleball courts, playground, and a pavilion with bathrooms

Close to elementary, middle and high schools

Quick drive to regional amenities like downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Community Location:

6700 Homer Lane

Fairburn, GA 30213

678.451.1018

HAWTHORNE RESERVE | DALLAS, GA

Now selling from the low $400s

Grand Opening Festivities

Hawthorne Reserve officially opens its doors on Saturday, May 2, with a planned celebration featuring a food truck, guided tours of the Harding model home, a raffle drawing, and limited-time savings for opening-weekend buyers.

Real estate agents and members of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce are invited to a preview event on Thursday, April 30, which will include a ribbon-cutting and complimentary lunch.

Learn more, explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities, and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HawthorneReserveGA.

Community Highlights

Lush wooded community with 120 single-family homesites

Two-story floor plans on spacious homesites

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,802 square feet

Quartz countertops, tile-walled primary showers, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, smart home technology, and more included

Community amenities include a fire pit, grilling pavilion, playground, and a trail leading to pond

Close to Paulding County Schools

Small-town character with convenient access to attractions like downtown Marietta, Acworth Beach, and Lake Allatoona

Community Location:

15 Wildflower Ridge Road

Dallas, GA 30157

678.451.1012

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on select homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.