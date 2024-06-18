Century Communities Celebrates 10 Years as a Public Homebuilder

Since going public, Century Communities has completed numerous homebuilder acquisitions; expanded into an additional 16 states and over 40 new markets; vertically integrated operations to provide mortgage, title and insurance services; been named the fastest-growing U.S. homebuilder 3 years in a row; been designated as the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies; been recognized as a top 10 U.S. public homebuilder for 6 years in a row; and transformed the industry as the only homebuilder to offer a fully online homebuying experience.

"What an honor to look back on 10 years as a public builder and to see how far we've come in our mission to deliver A Home For Every Dream®," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "As we set our sights on the next 10 years, we're more confident than ever in our ability to make the dream of homeownership possible with quality, affordable homes in sought-after markets, supported by a best-in-class homebuying experience."

"These last 10 years have been instrumental for Century's growth, and we're very proud of what we have been able to deliver for our homebuyers, as well as what we have been able to achieve for our investors and stakeholders," said Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "Having built a strong foundation since going public—from expanding our footprint to 16 new states and over 40 new markets to launching our industry-first online homebuying experience—Century has never been better positioned or had a brighter future and we look forward to continued growth over the next decade."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's top 10 homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.