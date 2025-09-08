Century Communities Celebrates Grand Opening Event in Mountain House, CA

Top national builder recently debuted Lotus at Lakeshore, offering quality two-story floor plans with access to community amenities

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)— a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—recently hosted a Grand Opening event to officially mark the debut of Lotus at Lakeshore, the Company's latest community in California's celebrated Mountain House development.

Plan 2 Model Home Exterior | Lotus at Lakeshore at The Lakes at Mountain House | New Homes in Mountain House, CA by Century Communities Plan 3 Model Home Exterior | Lotus at Lakeshore at The Lakes at Mountain House | New Homes for Sale in Mountain House, CA by Century Communities

Part of The Lakes, Mountain House's new phase, Lotus at Lakeshore boasts a lineup of two-story homes with versatile open-concept layouts, exceptional included features, and access to a variety of amenities—including lakeside trails, neighborhood schools, a community center, and a library. Lotus at Lakeshore is the second Mountain House community to open from Century Communities this summer, following the Grand Opening of Malana at Lakeview in June.

Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the community sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LotusLakeshoreCA.

"Mountain House has a well-earned reputation for its desirable location and incredible quality of life, so we couldn't be more thrilled to be part of its continued expansion," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "We invite area homebuyers to come tour our models, learn about special savings opportunities, and find their best fit."

LOTUS AT LAKESHORE | MOUNTAIN HOUSE

Now selling from the high $900s

Two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,451 to 2,750 square feet

Features include quartz countertops and the builder's Century Home Connect ® smart home package

smart home package Open-concept floor plans with versatile lofts, spacious kitchens with center islands, dens, foyers and more

Two model homes for tour

Planned amenities include lakeside trails, parks, a community center, a library, neighborhood schools, retail and dining

Convenient proximity to I-580 and I-205, ideal for Bay Area and Central Valley commuters

Community Location:

1227 N. Puccini Way

Mountain House, CA 95391

209.290.2412

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.