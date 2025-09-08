Century Communities Celebrates Grand Opening Event in Mountain House, CA

News provided byCentury Communities, Inc.
Top national builder recently debuted Lotus at Lakeshore, offering quality two-story floor plans with access to community amenities
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)— a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—recently hosted a Grand Opening event to officially mark the debut of Lotus at Lakeshore, the Company's latest community in California's celebrated Mountain House development.
Part of The Lakes, Mountain House's new phase, Lotus at Lakeshore boasts a lineup of two-story homes with versatile open-concept layouts, exceptional included features, and access to a variety of amenities—including lakeside trails, neighborhood schools, a community center, and a library. Lotus at Lakeshore is the second Mountain House community to open from Century Communities this summer, following the Grand Opening of Malana at Lakeview in June.
Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the community sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LotusLakeshoreCA.
"Mountain House has a well-earned reputation for its desirable location and incredible quality of life, so we couldn't be more thrilled to be part of its continued expansion," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "We invite area homebuyers to come tour our models, learn about special savings opportunities, and find their best fit."
LOTUS AT LAKESHORE | MOUNTAIN HOUSE
Now selling from the high $900s
- Two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
- 2,451 to 2,750 square feet
- Features include quartz countertops and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package
- Open-concept floor plans with versatile lofts, spacious kitchens with center islands, dens, foyers and more
- Two model homes for tour
- Planned amenities include lakeside trails, parks, a community center, a library, neighborhood schools, retail and dining
- Convenient proximity to I-580 and I-205, ideal for Bay Area and Central Valley commuters
Community Location:
1227 N. Puccini Way
Mountain House, CA 95391
209.290.2412
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
