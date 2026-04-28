Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon to Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island Estates to feature quality single-family homes with quick access to Jacksonville

Key Takeaways:

Affordable new homes coming to Fleming Island, FL: New single-family homes from the $320,000s—25% below Fleming Island's $429,467 median sale price (Zillow).

New single-family homes from the $320,000s—25% below Fleming Island's $429,467 median sale price (Zillow). Grand Opening festivities: Celebratory event on Saturday, May 9 will feature home tours and early homesite opportunities.

Celebratory event on Saturday, May 9 will feature home tours and early homesite opportunities. Desirable location: New community will offer access to well-rated Clay County Schools, scenic outdoor recreation—Moccasin Slough Park, walking trails, St. Johns River and more nearby—and convenient to Jacksonville.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that the Company's Century Complete brand will soon open for sales at Fleming Island Estates, with new homes from the $320s. A Grand Opening celebration with home tours will be held on Saturday, May 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Explore the community, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/FlemingIslandEstatesFL.

Berkshire Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Fleming Island, FL | Fleming Island Estates by Century Complete Auburn Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Fleming Island, FL | Fleming Island Estates by Century Complete

"Fleming Island Estates features stellar two-story floor plans in a prime Clay County location," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "This is the perfect opportunity for buyers who want a quality and affordable option in Fleming Island, with direct access to everything this popular location has to offer, from scenic outdoor recreation to well-rated Clay County schools and convenient proximity to Jacksonville."

FLEMING ISLAND ESTATES | FLEMING ISLAND, FL

Coming soon from the $320s

Two-story floor plans

Spacious and stylish open layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and up to 1,965 square feet

2-bay garages

Standard features include quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring

Less than seven miles from Doctors Lake Park, offering waterfront and sunset views, Oak Creek Park, and Eagle Harbor Park

Access to community docks ideal for boating, kayaking and fishing

Family-friendly playground

Two miles from The Golf Club at Fleming Island

Community Location

1346 Clay Street

Fleming Island, FL 32225

904.618.3219

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Jacksonville Studio

9965 San Jose Boulevard, Unit 41

Jacksonville, FL 32257

904.618.3219

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.