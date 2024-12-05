Century Communities Celebrates Groundbreaking Event in Kingsland, GA

"The groundbreaking at NorthShore was a proud moment for the Jacksonville division as we expand our new home offerings to Kingsland," said Ryan Houck, Jacksonville Division President for Century Communities. "NorthShore is the first of two communities we have in development in Kingsland, with the second community, The Preserve at Camden Woods, anticipated to open in April 2025."

Learn more and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NorthShore.

MORE ABOUT NORTHSHORE:

Opening January 2025 in Kingsland, GA

Single- and two-story floor plans

Close to 100 homesites

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Features include quartz countertops, covered patios, smart home package, and more

Gated community with access to the St. Marys River

Community amenities include a community house near the river, boat ramp, fishing pier, floating dock, and sports courts

Prime location just minutes from historic downtown St. Marys , 30 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, and 40 miles from downtown Jacksonville

Location:

100 Longshore Drive

Kingsland, GA 31548

904.328.1454

ALSO COMING SOON TO KINGSLAND:

The Preserve at Camden Woods

Anticipated to open in April 2025

Single- and two-story floor plans

Close to 250 homesites

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Features include quartz countertops, covered patios, smart home package, and more

Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, picnic pavilion, and play area

Minutes from St. Marys , with quick access to I-95 and State Route 40

Location:

Camden Woods Parkway

Kingsland, GA 31548

912.342.2952

Learn more and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CamdenWoods.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville Metro.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.