Century Communities Continues Growth in Houston Metro Market

Single-family homes from the low $200s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage

Granite countertops, valet entry, tankless water heater, smart home package and more

Caney Mills | 290 homesites

Willis Waukegan Road and Caney Creek Drive

Conroe, TX 77303

This planned community will feature a charming 2.8-acre park, in a prime location in close proximity to downtown Conroe, I-45 and I-69—providing easy access to The Woodlands, downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

Granger Pines | 122 homesites

FM 3083 and Granger Pines Way

Conroe, TX 77302

This 460-acre planned community is anchored by an idyllic 11-acre community park named The Grove—featuring a 6-acre lake, trails, an event lawn, a pocket park, a playground, a splash pad and green space. Additional community amenities include a planned 18-acre elementary school (scheduled to opened in fall 2021 as part of Conroe ISD), planned neighborhood retail, plus natural creeks and wooded surroundings. Granger Pines' convenient location also offers quick access to The Woodlands, downtown Conroe, I-45, I-69, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, downtown Houston and more.

"Conroe is one of the fastest-growing submarkets in the Houston Metro area, so we're thrilled to expand our presence there," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Granger Pines and Caney Mills really represent what today's buyers are looking for: affordably priced, high-quality, modern homes with outstanding features, located in communities with great on-site amenities and easy access to regional amenities."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

