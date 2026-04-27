Century Communities Debuts Gated New Home Community in McDonough, GA

Windsong Estates celebrated Grand Opening on April 11, showcasing estate-sized homesites in a tranquil lakeside setting

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—hosted a Grand Opening event Saturday, April 11, for Windsong Estates, a new gated community of single-family homes in McDonough, GA.

Madison Plan Exterior | New Homes in McDonough, GA | Windsong Estates by Century Communities Birch Plan Kitchen | New Construction Homes in McDonough, GA | Windsong Estates by Century Communities

In addition to spacious and modern single- and two-story floor plans with brick exteriors, the community offers residents a tranquil setting with amenities like a community lake, ponds, parks, and a pavilion. Residents will also appreciate quick access to schools and McDonough attractions, plus a convenient commuting distance to Atlanta.

Learn more, explore available homes, and get in touch with the sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WindsongEstatesGA.

"Windsong Estates gives buyers gated privacy, five modern floor plans on estate-sized lots, and a beautiful natural setting with a large lake, walking trails, a playground, and a grilling pavilion," said Atlanta Division President Tom Bowers. "It's a rare combination of privacy and amenities at an accessible price point for Henry County."

Grand Opening Festivities

A Grand Opening event was held on Saturday, April 11, featuring The Varsity food truck, tours of the community's professionally designed model home—showcasing the Madison floor plan—a raffle giveaway, and Grand Opening savings opportunities.

A preview event for local real estate agents was held earlier in the week on Thursday, April 9, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, lunch, and a prize raffle.

WINDSONG ESTATES | MCDONOUGH, GA

Now selling from the low $500s

Gated community with 95 homesites

Single-family homes on estate-sized lots

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 bathrooms, and up to 3,829 square feet

2- to 3-bay garages

Community amenities include a large lake, ponds, pocket parks, playground, pavilion with grilling area, and walking trails

Less than a half mile to Ola Elementary, Ola Middle, and Ola High School

Nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations

Quick access to I-75

40 miles to Atlanta and 23 miles to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Community Location:

113 Serenade Creek Road

McDonough, GA 30252

678.530.5000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on select homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.