Century Communities Debuts New Homes in Southwest San Antonio

Top 10 homebuilder now selling at Mesa Vista from the mid $200s. Model for tour!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, revealed that Mesa Vista—the builder's anticipated new community in southwest San Antonio—is now selling. Offering 81 homesites, Mesa Vista features a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans starting from the mid $200s.

Monument at Mesa Vista | New Homes in San Antonio, TX by Century Communities Scottsdale Plan Rendering at Mesa Vista | New Homes in San Antonio, TX by Century Communities Berkshire Plan Rendering at Mesa Vista | New Homes in San Antonio, TX by Century Communities

In addition, homebuyers and real estate agents can tour the community's model home, showcasing the single-story Scottsdale plan. Homebuyers will also appreciate exceptional included features and designer-selected finishes, such as granite kitchen countertops, modern rectangular sinks, and full landscaping.

Learn more and join Mesa Vista's interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MesaVista.

"The homes at Mesa Vista are incredible, but buyers are really going to love the location and amenities here as well," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "You've got quick access to abundant outdoor recreation, downtown, and Joint Base San Antonio. There will also be amenities like a dog park and walking trail. And with a great selection of single- and two-story homes, it's a fantastic time for buyers to pick what best fits their needs and lifestyle."

More About Mesa Vista

Now selling from the mid $200s

3 single-story floor plans, 2 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,965 square feet

Future amenities include a playground, splash pad, pavilion, walking trail, dog park and open space

Located in southwest San Antonio , off I-35 at Fischer Road and Timms Parkway

5314 Franklin Hills

San Antonio, TX 78073

210.405.0197

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater San Antonio area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.