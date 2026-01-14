Century Communities Debuts Two Collections at Award-Winning Colorado Community

A Grand Opening event is planned for Saturday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can tour stunning new model homes, explore available inventory, learn about Grand Opening savings, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and enter to win a special giveaway.

Learn more, RSVP for the Grand Opening, and explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PaintedPrairieGO.

"We're thrilled to introduce two new home collections at Painted Prairie, an incredible concept community blending Colorado's prairie landscape with urban living," said Regional President Todd Baker. "Offering quality single-family homes, innovative amenities, and a prime location with easy access to Denver Metro amenities, there's so much here for homebuyers to love. With our Grand Opening, it's the perfect time to explore available options and savings opportunities to find your best fit."

PAINTED PRAIRIE | AURORA, CO

Now selling from the mid $500s | Official Grand Opening on January 17

Two single-family home collections (Haven I & Haven II)

Single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,743 to 2,410 square feet

Open-concept layouts with LG stainless-steel appliances, Kohler water fixtures, granite countertops, the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Quick access to E-470 and I-70 for easy commutes to downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, the Denver Tech Center, and other regional amenities

Community amenities include 10+ parks, trails, open space, gardens, and a future town center

Community Location:

20163 E. 59th Avenue

Aurora, CO 80019

303-557-2054

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

