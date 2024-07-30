Century Communities Expands Houston Metro Offerings With Land Purchase in Fulshear

Named Fulshear Junction, the new development will bring 251 homesites to the area, with construction anticipated to begin in 2025. Fulshear Junction will include 21 acres of mixed-use commercial real estate, appealing to homebuyers looking for quick access to retail, dining, offices, and childcare.

In the future development, students will attend newly constructed Lamar Consolidated ISD schools, a sought-after district that's quickly becoming one of the highest-rated school systems in the Houston area.

Fulshear Junction boasts quick access to some of the most active highways in the Houston area, connecting to I-10 via Texas Heritage Parkway, and Texas State Highway 99 (Grand Parkway) via FM 1093. Houston is also within convenient commuting distance at about 40 miles away.

"We're thrilled to contribute to the ongoing growth in Fulshear with Fulshear Junction," said Texas Regional President Blake Roberts. "With 251 new homesites and vibrant mixed-use development, this community will offer homebuyers in west Houston exceptional opportunities to find their dream home."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

