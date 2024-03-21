Century Communities Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New San Antonio Community

National homebuilder set to open new community in summer 2024

SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—an industry leader in online home sales and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony on March 8 for its newest San Antonio community, Spring Creek. Anticipated to open in the summer of 2024, this modern neighborhood will offer five versatile single-family floor plans, making it easier for future residents to find a home to fit their needs. Homes, starting from the mid $200s, will be available for purchase online and in person.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Spring Creek by Century Communities | New Homes in San Antonio, TX. Avery Floor Plan Exterior Render | New Build Homes in San Antonio, TX | Spring Creek by Century Communities Easton Floor Plan Exterior Render | New Construction Homes in San Antonio, TX | Spring Creek by Century Communities

Featuring one- and two-story layouts, the properties will have between 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 2.5 bathrooms. Square footage will range from 1,388 to 2,260 square feet, and all floor plans will include a 2-bay garage. Additionally, each home will boast exciting features, such as shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, and smart home technology.

Further enhancing its desirability, Spring Creek sits just outside of the 1604 Loop and north of Highway 90, providing easy access to downtown San Antonio, along with major attractions and employment hubs like Lackland Air Force Base and SeaWorld San Antonio—only minutes away. The community is also part of the Medina Valley ISD, which is currently constructing a new high school that's expected to open in 2025.

"We're elated to bring almost 90 new single-family homes to greater San Antonio as the area experiences rapid growth," said San Antonio Division President Eric Runge. "With a range of floor plans, desirable included amenities and a prime location, this community promises to be a great place to call home."

To learn more about Spring Creek and join the community interest list, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/SpringCreek or call 210.898.2609.

COMING SOON:

Spring Creek| San Antonio, Texas

Coming summer 2024 from the mid $200s

5 floor plans available; two single-story and three two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,260 square feet

Select plans feature quartz countertops and smart home technology

Location:

12424 Spike Heights

San Antonio, TX 78245

210.898.2609

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.