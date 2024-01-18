Century Communities Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony Near Downtown Jacksonville

Top 10 builder eyes summer 2024 for opening of Oak Creek Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony on January 10 for Oak Creek Preserve, the company's newest community in Jacksonville. Anticipated to open in summer 2024, this exciting neighborhood will offer four versatile single-family floor plans, boasting open-concept layouts and spacious kitchens.

Jacksonville Sales & Marketing Director Katie Brown (left), Jacksonville Division President Ryan Houck (center), and Jacksonville Director of Land Development Elizabeth Silva (right) | Groundbreaking Ceremony for Oak Creek Preserve by Century Communities | New Homes in Jacksonville, FL Aerial Photo of Oak Creek Preserve by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Jacksonville, FL Silver Maple Model Home | New Homes in Jacksonville, FL | Oak Creek Preserve by Century Communities

The popular one- and two-story floor plans—Daffodil, Yellow Jasmine, Silver Maple, and River Birch—feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 3,161 square feet. Pricing is estimated to start in the high $400s.

Future residents will enjoy the community's prime location—minutes away from sport venues, close to downtown Jacksonville, and near beautiful beaches. The community is also backed by intracoastal waterways.

"We're thrilled to bring new homes to the Jacksonville area, with attractive floor plans that complement homebuyers' budget and style," said Jacksonville Division President Ryan Houck.

"In addition to an incredible lineup of our most popular Jacksonville-area floor plans, Oak Creek Preserve offers such an incredible location, with prime access to outdoor recreation, downtown Jacksonville and more," said Jacksonville Sales & Marketing Director Katie Brown.

To learn more about Oak Creek Preserve and join the community interest list, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/OakCreekPreserve or email [email protected].

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

