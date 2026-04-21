Century Communities Hosting April Grand Opening Block Party at New Katy, TX Community

Top national builder to unveil two new model homes at event on April 25

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)— a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is set to host an April 25th Grand Opening for Katy Reserve, a 548-home single-family community in Katy, TX, featuring 16 floor plans across two collections with access to neighborhood amenities, top-rated Katy ISD schools, and commuting routes like I-10 and the Grand Parkway (Highway 99). Pre-Grand Opening opportunities are now available from the high $200s.

Model Home Kitchen | New Homes for Sale in Katy, TX | Katy Reserve by Century Communities

Learn more, join the interest list and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/KatyReserveGO.

"Katy Reserve is designed to meet the growing demand for quality new homes in one of the Houston area's most sought-after school districts," said Tanya Rizzo, Houston Division President. "With select waterview homesites, a community recreation center, and floor plans ranging from the high $200s to the $400s, this community offers something for every stage of homeownership—all within Katy ISD and minutes from major employment corridors."

Grand Opening Details

Katy Reserve officially kicks off with a Grand Opening block party on Saturday, April 25. The celebration will feature the unveiling of two professionally designed model homes—the Lassen and the Hawthorn—along with a performance by the Poss Cheer team, bites from Coffee-Q food truck, hands-on activities from Katy Rock Shop, and more. Visitors will also get a look at inventory homes under construction and slated for summer move-in.

Community Highlights

16 single-family floor plans across two home collections (Lonestar and Liberty)

1,508 to 3,075 square feet

Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 4.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Waterview homesites available

Recreation center with pavilion, pool, walking trails, playground, and community ponds

Katy ISD schools

Minutes from I-10 and the Grand Parkway (99) and close to the Energy Corridor

Community Location

26043 Spiney Thistle Road

Katy, TX 77493

281-616-8333

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.