Greenwood Village Gated Community Breaks Ground in Upscale Landmark District

The private groundbreaking event welcomed city officials, community leaders, and other invited guests for a first look at architectural and design plans. Upon completion, the community will include 90 detached, single-family homes, a rare opportunity for homebuyers in one of the Denver Metro's most highly limited and tightly regulated submarkets.

The community is being developed and built by Greenwood Village-based homebuilder Century Communities and designed by Godden Sudik Architects. Pricing at The Village at Landmark is expected to range from $1.7 million to $3 million.

Learn more and join the interest list at www.VillageAtLandmark.com.

"Opportunities like this simply don't come along often in Greenwood Village," said Regional President Todd Baker. "90 detached, luxury homes—each with rooftop living space—on a 13-acre site within walking distance of Landmark amenities represents a truly special combination of location, design, and livability."

With earthwork underway, model homes are anticipated to begin construction later this year.

Additional Project Details

Two floor plan collections ranging from 3,280 to 4,500 square feet

Basement and three-bay garage on every home

Planned amenities include a central gathering space with fire pits and water features, designed to encourage connection while preserving the privacy of a gated neighborhood

Walkable to The Landmark mixed‑use district in the Denver Tech Center, featuring shopping, dining, and entertainment—including Landmark Theatres, Comedy Works, JING and Upstairs Circus

Convenient proximity to regional trail systems and Club Greenwood

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.