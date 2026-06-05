Greenwood Village Gated Community Breaks Ground in Upscale Landmark District

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Century Communities, Inc.

Jun 05, 2026, 12:22 ET

Invitation‑Only Groundbreaking Event on June 4 Included Architectural and Design Reveals for Luxury Single-Family Homes

Key Takeaways

  • The Village at Landmark breaks ground in Greenwood Village. Rare gated community will bring 90 detached, luxury single-family homes to one of the city's most land-constrained submarkets.
  • Invitationonly June 4 event included an architectural first look at plans ranging from 3,280 to 4,500 square feet, designed by Godden Sudik Architects, with luxury features like private elevators and rooftop living.
  • Located directly south of The Landmark entertainment district, the community will offer walkable access to shopping, dining, and entertainment alongside nearby trails and Club Greenwood.
  • Home sales are anticipated to begin in spring 2027, with pricing expected to range from $1.7 million to $3 million.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village at Landmark, a highly anticipated gated community in Greenwood Village, marked a major milestone this week with a groundbreaking event on Thursday, June 4. Located on prime real estate directly south of The Landmark entertainment district, The Village at Landmark will offer two home collections, with luxury floor plans including features like private elevators, rooftop living spaces, and three-bay garages. The community is slated to begin selling in spring 2027.

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The private groundbreaking event welcomed city officials, community leaders, and other invited guests for a first look at architectural and design plans. Upon completion, the community will include 90 detached, single-family homes, a rare opportunity for homebuyers in one of the Denver Metro's most highly limited and tightly regulated submarkets.

The community is being developed and built by Greenwood Village-based homebuilder Century Communities and designed by Godden Sudik Architects. Pricing at The Village at Landmark is expected to range from $1.7 million to $3 million.

Learn more and join the interest list at www.VillageAtLandmark.com.

"Opportunities like this simply don't come along often in Greenwood Village," said Regional President Todd Baker. "90 detached, luxury homes—each with rooftop living space—on a 13-acre site within walking distance of Landmark amenities represents a truly special combination of location, design, and livability."

With earthwork underway, model homes are anticipated to begin construction later this year.

Additional Project Details

  • Two floor plan collections ranging from 3,280 to 4,500 square feet
  • Basement and three-bay garage on every home
  • Planned amenities include a central gathering space with fire pits and water features, designed to encourage connection while preserving the privacy of a gated neighborhood
  • Walkable to The Landmark mixed‑use district in the Denver Tech Center, featuring shopping, dining, and entertainment—including Landmark Theatres, Comedy Works, JING and Upstairs Circus
  • Convenient proximity to regional trail systems and Club Greenwood

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

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