Century Communities Hosts December Model Grand Opening in Lehi, UT

Celebratory event unveiled new two-story model home at Pioneer Meadows

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new model home at Pioneer Meadows in Lehi, UT, now selling from the $600s. A celebratory grand opening event was held on Saturday, December 14.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PioneerMeadows.

Huntington Floor Plan | New Construction Homes in Lehi, UT | Pioneer Meadows by Century Communities Summit Floor Plan | New Homes For Sale in Lehi, UT | Pioneer Meadows by Century Communities

"We look forward to walking buyers through our stunning new Huntington model, as well as introducing them to everything that Pioneer Meadows has to offer," said Chase Turner, Utah Division President. "From a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans, including quick move-in options, plus community amenities and a prime location, there's something for everyone at this exceptional community."

More About Pioneer Meadows

Single-family homes from the $600s



Two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 42" kitchen cabinets, granite or quartz countertops, Century Home Connect ® smart home package and more

smart home package and more Community amenities: two acres of common area open space, bocce courts, and a central park with a playground and picnic pavilions

Prime location just three miles from Lehi's Main Street Historic District

Main Street Historic District Quick move-in homes available

Location:

1919 2880 West Street

Lehi, UT 84043

801.679.4483

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Utah.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.