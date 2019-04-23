Century Communities, Inc. announces 4 new communities in Mountain House

Century Communities is building four exceptional collections at College Park in Mountain House, having already opened the Expressions Collection of new homes in March but is now pre-selling its newest collection – Heritage at College Park. The Heritage Collection is offering new two-story single-family homes ranging in size from 2,903 to 3,490 square feet. Homeowners can choose from quality designed elevations in Prairie, Mission, Cottage, Craftsman or Farmhouse styles with options for 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and 2-3 car garages. The extra attention to detail includes choices for bonus rooms, dens, bed and bathrooms, owner's bath tubs and extended covered porches.

James Fletcher, Northern California division president of Century Communities, said, "We are excited to open this new village at Mountain House. The Heritage Collection is a great compliment to our Expressions Collection of premier homes which are thoughtfully designed to fit nearly every lifestyle, desire and budget. This is a great time to take advantage of these pre-selling opportunities in this vibrant new village."

Heritage at College Park is a new village within the Mountain House master-planned community, where homeowners are minutes from I-205 and I-580 and close to restaurants, shopping and abundant recreational opportunities. Mountain House also includes retail, schools, community centers, miles of trails and parks, conservation areas and a community with a hometown feel.

Mountain House is in San Joaquin County and conveniently located about an hour from Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose. Mountain House borrows its name from the historic Mountain House in Alameda County located at the base of the Diablo Range on the western edge of California's Central Valley. Mountain House was the halfway stop for "forty niners" or miners on their way to the gold rush of 1849. Minutes away is the friendly City of Tracy which offers a scenic downtown, boutique shopping, restaurants, the West Valley Mall, a vibrant arts scene, and a host of community events for the whole family.

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on pre-sales opportunities. The sales office is located at 1755 S. Central Parkway in Mountain House. For more information, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/northern-california/mountain-house/heritage-at-college-park-mountain-house

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

